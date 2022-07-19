1irstcoin Market Cap Hits $1.43 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $6,068.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

