16,639 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. CWM LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barrington Research cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,585 shares of company stock worth $2,925,424 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.