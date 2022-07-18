ZUSD Price Hits $1.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC on exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $16,341.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 493.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.54 or 0.02879384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling ZUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

