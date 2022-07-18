ZooKeeper Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $296,584.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,111.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.61 or 0.05843693 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021429 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.
ZooKeeper Coin Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 204,461,859 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.