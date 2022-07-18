ZooKeeper Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $296,584.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,111.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.61 or 0.05843693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 204,461,859 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

