Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $175.08. 18,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,748. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

