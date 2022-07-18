Zetacoin Price Up 29% This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $232,147.01 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,102.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.20 or 0.00530261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00254275 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005568 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,050,585 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

