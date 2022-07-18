Zelwin (ZLW) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $299,216.00

Zelwin (ZLW) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zelwin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Zelwin has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $299,216.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

