Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $137.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,597,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

