Yield Protocol Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $229,902.84 and approximately $139,542.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,039.47 or 1.00039699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. "

