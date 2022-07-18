YIELD App Hits Market Cap of $14.55 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and $216,049.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,300.62 or 0.99866586 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008928 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003748 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
YIELD App Profile
YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
YIELD App Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.
