Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.10

Ycash (YEC) traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $578.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00289816 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00085319 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00079898 BTC.
- RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002786 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001284 BTC.
- Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Ycash Profile
Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,667,041 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ycash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.
