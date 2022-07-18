Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

YGRAF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. 14,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,635. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

