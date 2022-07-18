Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.