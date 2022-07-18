Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the June 15th total of 74,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Xtant Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XTNT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. Xtant Medical has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Xtant Medical ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

