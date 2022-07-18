Xend Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $131,285.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

