Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading 39.9% Higher This Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $196,006.13 and approximately $102.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $102.03 or 0.00461630 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 825.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $953.08 or 0.04312036 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00020356 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile
Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com.
Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading
