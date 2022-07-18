Whittier Trust Co. Sells 753 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $30,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $276.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

