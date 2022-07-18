Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $43,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $227.89 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.17.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

