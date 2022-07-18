Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,086 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 596,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

TJX Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TJX opened at $60.56 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

