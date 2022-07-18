Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,851 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $25,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

