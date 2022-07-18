Whittier Trust Co. Has $33.79 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $494.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $529.88 and its 200 day moving average is $570.91. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.59 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

