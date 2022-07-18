Whittier Trust Co. Has $17.02 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in Walmart by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,918 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $129.07 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

