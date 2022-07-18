Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $179.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

