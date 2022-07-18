Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,010 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $49,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $488.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.13.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

