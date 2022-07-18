Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $219.08 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.19.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

