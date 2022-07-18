Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 724 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.00.

ASML Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $475.63 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.