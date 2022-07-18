Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Sold by Condire Management LP

Condire Management LP cut its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 152,035 shares during the period. Whiting Petroleum accounts for 3.5% of Condire Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Condire Management LP owned 0.59% of Whiting Petroleum worth $18,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLL. State Street Corp increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,269,000 after buying an additional 121,549 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,668,000 after buying an additional 200,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after buying an additional 529,755 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Stock Performance

WLL stock remained flat at $68.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $101.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 42.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading

