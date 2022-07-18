WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0546 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $40.61 million and approximately $746,625.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024134 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014186 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

