Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at National Bankshares

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WCP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.54.

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.89. 1,775,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,981. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.27. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.69 and a 12 month high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.76.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.78 per share, with a total value of C$107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,600,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,030,878.26. In other news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$239,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,541,019. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,030,878.26. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,600 shares of company stock worth $641,758 over the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

