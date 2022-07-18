White Gold (CVE:WGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 28700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on White Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.45 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50.

White Gold ( CVE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

