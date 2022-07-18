Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Whirlpool by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $159.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average is $186.39. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

