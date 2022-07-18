West Bancorporation Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $81.18 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.