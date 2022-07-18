West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 247 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.7% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.1 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.