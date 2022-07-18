West Bancorporation Inc. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

