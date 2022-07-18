West Bancorporation Inc. Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 252.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WFC opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $157.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

