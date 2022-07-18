West Bancorporation Inc. Has $308,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 335.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VNQ opened at $91.79 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

