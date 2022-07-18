West Bancorporation Inc. Has $3.66 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.00 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

