West Bancorporation Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $214.08 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.31 and its 200-day moving average is $259.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

