West Bancorporation Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 182.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $528.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.84. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.