West Bancorporation Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 5.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $146.04 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

