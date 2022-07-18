West Bancorporation Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 278.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9,388.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $139.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

