Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

WELL has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.81.

WELL opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.44. Welltower has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

