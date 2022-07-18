Wells Fargo & Company Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.53.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

STX stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.55.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.