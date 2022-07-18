Wells Fargo & Company Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $30.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.90.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. CSX has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CSX by 22.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 28.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

