Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/18/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 52,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,703. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51.

Get Emerson Electric Co alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.