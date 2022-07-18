Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/7/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/6/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,730 ($68.15) to GBX 5,420 ($64.46).

6/29/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($71.36) to GBX 5,800 ($68.98).

6/22/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

6/7/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.