Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $769.00 to $523.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $534.00 to $498.00.

7/7/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $620.00 to $565.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $875.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/15/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $650.00 to $557.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $692.00 to $534.00.

5/31/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $674.00 to $554.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $700.00 to $620.00.

5/26/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $723.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,337. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $374.99 and a one year high of $763.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

