WebDollar Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.68 million and $1,595.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WebDollar has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004339 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00119418 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
WebDollar Coin Profile
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,490,499,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.