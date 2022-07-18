Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 3,387 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 182.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wayfair by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,798 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,611,000 after purchasing an additional 37,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on W. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Insider Activity

Wayfair Trading Up 5.8 %

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,252,137. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $317.45.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

