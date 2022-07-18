Waycross Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

